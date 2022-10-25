Maharashtra: Nagpur Man Dies After Falling From Tree While Removing Beehive

A 43-year-old man died after falling from a tree while trying to remove a beehive in Trimurti Nagar locality of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Aslam Rasheed Shaikh, was a resident of Date Layout, Jaitala MIDC.

When he was trying to remove a hive by climbing a Jamun tree and smoking out the honeybees, they stung him, causing him to fall, said a police official.