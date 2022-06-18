Maharashtra: Nashik Records 36 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 139

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 4,76,370, a health official said.

With 15 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries reached 4,67,332, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said. The district is currently left with 139 actives cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,036 were from Nashik city, 1,77,168 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,356 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

