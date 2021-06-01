Maharashtra: Newborn Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Palghar, Condition Stable

In Maharashtra’s Palghar, a mother and her newborn were tested for COVID-19 post-delivery, where it was found that the child has contracted the virus. The girl was 15-hour-old when she tested positive while her mother tested negative for the infection, a medical officer said. The woman is from Darsheth village and she gave birth to the child at a private nursing home in Palghar town, informed the health official.

The medical officer added that the newborn's condition is stable.

"The child was admitted to a government hospital in Jawhar taluka and her condition was reported to be stable," he mentioned.

The officer further claimed that this was the first case of a newborn contracting COVID-19 in the Palghar district. According to the latest tally, Palghar district has a total of 1,09,874 COVID-19 cases and 2,066 deaths due to the virus, informed the state's health ministry.

COVID-19 cases in newborns

On May 26, a newly born baby girl had tested positive for virus however, she tested negative after two days and was discharged from the hospital in Varanasi.

Earlier in April, a newborn baby delivered at Sai Hospital in Mumbai had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. Prior to that, a seven-month-old baby was tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The seven-month-old baby’s mother was said to have a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

Nearly two months ago when COVID-19 cases were at peak, a 15-day-old girl from Surat and a 14-day-old boy from Tapi district in South Gujarat has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Black Fungus in children

Triggered by COVID-19 virus, rural Karnataka, on Monday reported first two cases of Black Fungus in children. A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Chitradurga district are currently undergoing treatment for the infection in separate government hospitals. The two have also contracted COVID-19 and according to the health officials, their condition is serious. Upon developing complications, the two were admitted to hospitals, and there was no awareness of already existing COVID-19 disease.