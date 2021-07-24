Maharashtra: Palghar's 2 Power Department Staff Members On Power Cables Rescued By NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 2 Power Department staff members who were hanging by safety belts on power cables while a raging Surya River flowed below them in Manor, Palghar. The staff members were restoring the power supply in the area and had been unsuccessful in their attempt to reach the other side. This was one of the many incidents that occurred due to the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, for which rescue operations were carried out by the NDRF.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NDRF rescued 2 Power Dept staff, hanging by safety belts on power cables, as a raging Surya River flowed below them in Manor, Palghar. They were restoring the power supply in the area & had unsuccessfully attempted to reach the other side. (23.07.2021) pic.twitter.com/2iB1j5g98e — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

As per reports, 26 NDRF teams have been engaged in rescue and relief operations in the city of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s coastal districts due to heavy rainfall. The constant heavy rainfall has led to floods, landslides and deaths in numerous areas of the state. A day ago, NDRF teams had shifted people from Chikhali in the Kolhapur district to safer locations due to the rain. The Koyna River has overflowed and caused flooding in nearby areas. In Raigad, 5 people faced death due to the rain. Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad said, "Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods". She also said that 15 people had been rescued from landslides while 30 were still trapped inside.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits Taliye village of Mahad, Raigad to review the flood-like situation following incessant rain in the area pic.twitter.com/wW2T0LzHPp — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

76 people and 75 animals died due to the floods, 90,000 people evacuated; IMD issues warning

Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra also held an emergency meeting to discuss the flooding situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. As per the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, 76 people and 75 animals have died due to the floods. 38 people were injured and 30 people are missing, while 90,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a forecast saying that heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and parts of the west coast of India in the coming days. The west coast of India includes Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. NDRF also rescued and shifted over 600 villagers from flood-affected areas in Kolhapur to a centre at a sugar mill.

Maharashtra | Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Kolhapur pic.twitter.com/ULp5KckSsX — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)