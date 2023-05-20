Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Police Base Camp Inaugurated In Murkutdoh In Gondia

A police base camp was inaugurated by Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday in Gondia district's Murkutdoh village, which is situated at the border with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The base camp, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore, will allow police to keep tabs on illegal activities, including movement of Naxalites, he said.

Mungantiwar, who is the guardian minister of Gondia, said a section of people were trying to create terror in the district as well as Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, an apparent reference to Left Wing Extremism, but they would be given a befitting reply.

