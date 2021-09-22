Maharashtra: Priest's Body Found Hanging At Home In Thane

The body of a 38-year-old priest was found hanging at his home in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased's neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from his flat on Tuesday and informed his brother, who then alerted local police, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

The police later broke open the door and found the man hanging from the ceiling, the official said, adding that no suicide note was found in the house where the man used to live alone.

The body had highly decomposed and was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, without divulging any further details about the deceased. As of now, the police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)