Maharashtra Public Health Dept Not In Favour Of Allowing Those Vaccinated On Local Trains

Despite growing demands for vaccinated people to travel via local trains, the public health department of Maharashtra has objected to the idea, citing the risk of spreading the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in the state.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could avail of suburban train services without any restrictions in the next two to three days. Speaking to the media, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the resumption of Mumbai local trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.

"As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai.

However, the public health department is not in favour of allowing citizens to commute in suburban trains due to the threat of the spread of infection due to the Delta plus variant of COVID-19. In a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, the public health department proposed the opening of shops in Mumbai till 8 pm, against the present deadline of 4 pm in Mumbai and other cities where the COVID-19 positivity rate and growth rate are substantially low right now.

Special Task Force advises against lifting of curbs

Meanwhile, a special task force employed to study the Coronavirus cases, stressed that Level 4 or 5 restrictions must remain imposed in 9 districts where the weekly growth rate in patients is higher than the state's average rate of 0.11%. The task force, headed by Dr Sanjay Oak strongly recommended for strict adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour as the active Delta Ppus variant is still in circulation, waiting for the unexposed population. It is hoped that the variant can also be tackled by responsible behaviour and aggressive vaccination in the state.

The task force is assigned with the duty to determine a set of relaxations that could be implemented without adding to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision regarding the resumptions of local train and bus travels are said to be made based on the task force's scrutiny, Shaikh informed.

Maharashtra COVID-19 situation

As of Wednesday, Maharashtra has reported a total of 62,82,914 COVID-19 cases while the death toll stands at 1,32,145. In the last 24 hours, the state logged in 6,857 new coronavirus infections and 286 fresh fatalities.

With 6,105 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,64,856, leaving the state with 82,545 active cases. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 96.53%, while the fatality rate is 2.01%.