Maharashtra: Pune Civic Body Creates Job Openings For Transgenders; Over 30 Hired So Far

Taking a major step to boost the inclusion of marginalised groups and introduce them into mainstream society, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Maharashtra's Pune has recently taken a decision to provide employment opportunities to the members of the transgender community on a contractual basis.

As a part of this, so far more than 30 transgender people have already been appointed as security guards and as personnel in the green marshal's squad. This also makes PCMC the first civic body in Maharashtra to offer employment to members of the community.

The decision was taken by Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil who wanted to bring the members of the transgender community into the mainstream to help them lead a dignified life. In regard to the same, Patil spoke to PTI and noted how the community faces a lot of problems in society and is prone to abuse and exploitation.

"In order to bring them to the mainstream and provide a dignified life for them, we have undertaken some measures. As per one of the initiatives, we have recruited 30 to 35 transgenders. While some of them have been placed in the green marshal's squad, who are enforcing the cleanliness drive, others were inducted as security personnel (guards) at the civic body, while some others have been given the task of maintaining the civic gardens," he added.

Furthermore, he also added that the people have been recruited on a contractual basis and will be paid certain minimum wages but it will help them lead a better life. Patil also said that talks are presently underway with private firms to bring up more such initiatives.

Notably, some of the recruited transgenders are also deployed outside Patil's own cabin at the civic body headquarters.

Members of the community are elated after being recruited at a dignified place

Among the recently recruited members is 23-year-old Shaina Roy, a trans-woman who used to seek alms at places, however, now her life has completely changed as she feels respected while passing by the same places to her workplace donning a uniform as an employee of Pimpri Chinchwad civic body.

Another trans-woman, Rupa Taksal has also been recruited as a security guard and is currently deployed outside the commissioner's office. Speaking to PTI on the same, she said, "I never sought alms on streets. Before being recruited here, I worked in an NGO as a project assistant and counsellor. I also worked as a logistics assistant with Mitr Clinic, which is the first transgender clinic in India. When openings for transgenders were announced in the PCMC, I decided to join but there was an expectation from me that I should help other members also to secure jobs."

Further stating that the civic body's move has left the entire community overwhelmed, Taksal also added she has helped around 20 transgenders to bag a job at the civic body. She is married to a trans-man, Prem Lotlikar, who was also employed as a green marshal by the same civic body.

Among others whom she helped include trans-woman Shaina Roy who now works as a security guard at the PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH).

(Image: PTI)