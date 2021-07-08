Maharashtra: Pune Dedicates Hospital For Transgender People, 'Accelerate'

As a step forward, a hospital dedicated to the Transgender community is being set up in Pune, to provide basic health care facilities to them. The clinic is named ‘Accelerate’ and will be providing free healthcare and basic facilities to the Trans community. The hospital will also provide counselling sessions and work towards improving their Mental Health.

Objectives of 'Accelerate'

The initiative was aimed at providing free healthcare services to Transgender people, as they often face discrimination at hospitals. In the healthcare centre, the facilities are being added to conduct lab tests to detect minor ailments, technicians, nurses, doctors, counsellors are being appointed. The hospital is the first one in the state of Maharashtra.

Talking to ANI, Deepak Nikam, District Coordinator of Accelerate, said, "Services will include counselling sessions to improve the mental health of individuals. Also, lab tests can be carried out to diagnose minor ailments. We hope to start this centre soon." Advocating the initiative, Nikam said, “After carrying out community research, our team found out that we should start a separate healthcare centre for the trans-people. With this initiative, we hope we can provide much-needed healthcare support to them."



The initiative has opened greater avenues for the marginalised community, as they often lack even basic services. The right to health is primary and should be available to all. The hospital will help all those who cannot afford it and are often discriminated against.

Sonali Dalvi, a transgender activist told ANI, "Usually, we face a lot of discrimination from local people if we are being treated in a normal hospital ward. Many women do not feel comfortable with our presence. Hence, we hope that via this clinic, we trans-people can take care of our healthcare." A ray of hope now emerges for these people who wish to avail quality healthcare in the Pune region.



Earlier, On September 16, 2020, as per an official release, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment enacted, "The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act, 2019". As per Chapter VII of the Act in the National Council for Transgender Persons, along with other members, five representatives of the transgender community from the State/UTs by rotation and five experts to represent Non-Governmental Organizations or associations working for the welfare of transgender persons are to be nominated by the Central Government. The Council will assess the impact of various policies and they are free to decide on the modalities.