Maharashtra: Pune Man Fined For Not Wearing Mask, Roaming Outside Amid COVID Lockdown

A 31-year-old man, a resident of the Pune camp area, was convicted by a Pune court today for not wearing a mask in a public place and roaming outside while riding a vehicle, violating norms of the Coronavirus lockdown. He was fined with Rs 1000 by the court on Monday.

Maharashtra's Pune district has so far reported 263 cases of COVID-19 of which 30 patients have died and while 36 people have recovered. The statewide toll of cases stands at 1,982, with 149 deaths and 217 recoveries. The government has asked people to stay home and refrain from venturing outside other than for getting essential supplies as part of social distancing norms meant to curb Coronavirus' spread.

Coronavirus crisis

India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9352 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 980 patients have recovered from the disease while 324 people have died. The lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended in Maharashtra till the end of April given the rise in infections.

