Maharashtra: Ranjeet Nath Of Nagpur Cooks, Feeds Biryani To 190 Stray Dogs Amid COVID-19

At a time when some sections of society are struggling to get one square meal, a resident of Maharashtra's Nagpur, Ranjeet Nath feeds around two hundred stray dogs with biryani out of a deed of kindness. Saving the notion- 'constant kindness can accomplish much', Rajneet Nath demonstrates how good sense can prevail in society as a natural corollary of considerate gestures, despite the trying and adverse times. He has been cooking and feeding nearly 40 kilograms of biryani since the outbreak of COVID-19. Nath feeds about 190 stray dogs.

Speaking to ANI, Nath said, "I have 10-12 fixed locations and my 'bacche' (kids i.e. stray dogs) know them. The moment they see me, they start to run towards me. Once on the streets, I do not discriminate against strays as I also feed cats." He further added, "there is less meat and more bones in the chicken biryani. I get the bony part of the chicken at a cheaper rate which helps me to feed more dogs. Until last month, most of the expenditure was from my pocket."

Ranjeet Nath stated that those dogs were like his children now. While speaking to ANI, he talked about his affection towards dogs and mentioned how he prepares 30 to 40 kilograms of biryani on Wednesday, Sunday and Friday for the dogs who are like his own kids. The replication on Twitter can be perused as below,

Ranjeet Nath from Maharashtra's Nagpur feeds around 190 stray dogs with biryani. He said, "I am busy on Wednesday, Sunday & Friday as I prepare 30-40 kg biryani for these dogs. They are like my kids now. I won’t leave this work till I am alive, it makes me happy."(19.05) pic.twitter.com/DAlebZN7fW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

