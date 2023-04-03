Maharashtra Reports 248 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Active Tally At 3,532, One Death

Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 new cases of coronavirus and a single casualty that raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590, which includes 1,48,445 fatalities, an official from the state health department said.

The daily count of infections has dropped by 50 per cent, as the state had recorded 562 cases on Sunday, he said.

With this, the state now has 3,532 active cases, of which Mumbai district accounts for the highest 1,079 infections, followed by 761 in Pune and 630 in Thane, the health department stated in a report.

As many as 2,559 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 8,66,46,434.

According to the report, Mumbai circle reported the highest 179 new cases followed by 37 in Pune, 12 in Nashik, seven in Akola, five in Nagpur, three each in Latur and Kolhapur and two in Aurangabad.

The only casualty of the day was reported from Aurangabad, it stated.

Mumbai city has reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 11,56,606, including 19,747 deaths.

At least 203 patients recovered from the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 79,93,613, the report said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients now stands at 98.13 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, it said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,45,590; fresh cases: 258; death toll 1,48,445; recoveries 79,93,613 ; active cases 3,532; total tests: 8,66,46,434.