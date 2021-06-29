Maharashtra: Sanitation Workers Protest In Pune, Demand Contract Extension & Compensation

On Monday, June 28, Sanitation workers demanding an extension of their contract and compensation for the work done during the COVID-19 pandemic, staged a protest near the city Municipal Corporation office in Pune.

The workers holding placards with their demands written on them sat in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation office.

Unnoticed contribution of sanitation workers

Raja Bai Swant, a sanitation worker said to ANI that the protesters are demanding an extension in their contracts for at least 15 years and to be compensated for their work during pandemic amid COVID risks.

She informed, "Earlier our contracts were for at least five years, but now they are giving us contracts for a year or two. This is like giving a bar of chocolate to a kid. We want longer contracts of up to 15 years".

She said that a garbage collection system for waste management was devised by the sanitation workers of the city.

She further added, "We have created a waste management system in Pune. Earlier the garbage used to lie in the streets, we created a system of segregating biodegradable waste and non-biodegradable waste. Also, during COVID-19, we collected garbage from homes where there were COVID-19 patients. We were scared but we did it, but we were never compensated for it. We got nothing".

Another protestor Jaishree Devi urged Municipal Corporation to support sanitation workers as they supported the elected members of Municipal Corporation.

She stated, "We have supported them, it should also support us. They have to listen to our demands. We worked throughout the whole pandemic in the past year, but we didn't get any compensation for that. We should be compensated for that. We don't have insurance, or essential things like gloves, PPE kits, slippers, buckets. We want all those things".

Vaccine for sanitation workers

In early January, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker was the first person to get vaccinated against Coronavirus infections in India. This was a clear message to the country that the sanitation workers are at high risk of COVID-19 infection but choose to work amid risks. Their service is no less than any doctors, nurses or medical staffs.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)