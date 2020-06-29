Pune Housing Society Secretary Booked For Asking New Tenant For Medical Certificate

Maharashtra police have registered an FIR against a secretary of a housing society in Pune for violation of the Collector's order regarding housing societies. According to reports, the secretary restricted entry of a new tenant and asked him for a medical certificate before entering the society. Earlier, the district collector had passed an order for all housing societies of Pune to not add any additional restrictions or rules for residents other than restrictions of government or district administration amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30 due to the rising cases in the state. However, shops, offices, and barbershops have been opened to the public after due precautions.

Read: 5493 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra propel tally to 1,64,626; 52.59% patients recover

Read: Maharashtra Governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,64,626 after 5,493 persons tested positive for the virus. With 2330 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 86,575. Meanwhile, 175 deaths were reported on Sunday. Overall, this includes 87 deaths from Mumbai, 26 from Thane, 20 from Pune, 8 from Nashik, 6 from Jalgaon, 4 from Solapur and one each from Jalna, Amravati, Yavatmal, Ratnagiri, and Sangli propelling the state's fatality toll to 7,429. Currently, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate stands at 17.82%, 52.59%, and 4.51% respectively. Till now, a total of 9,23,502 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Read: Maharashtra: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Read: 'Maharashtra govt to write off loans of remaining farmers,' says CM Uddhav Thackeray

(With ANI Inputs)