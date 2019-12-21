Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Seeks Probe Into CAG Report Of Previous BJP-led Government

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, December 21, demanded to form an expert committee to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds by the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government headed by Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking to the media, the NCP supremo cited a CAG report to allege that the previous government in Maharashtra did not submit the utilization certificates for Rs 66,000 crore funds up to 2018. He said, "Till 2018, the account of Rs 66,000 crores expenditure was not given. The economic situation worsened during the five years rule of Devendra Fadnavis government which needs to be investigated." He further requested the state government to form a committee of experts to investigate into the matter properly.

The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report was tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday. It said that the utilization certificates for funds amounting to Rs 65,921 crore till March 2018 was not submitted. The report further warned that the high pendency may lead to misappropriation of funds.

Prithviraj Chavan's claims

Earlier, the BJP reminded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his own previous demand of providing Rs 25,000 per hectare assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. To this, the Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan had said, "The Devendra Fadnavis government has revealed all the treasury. Today, Maharashtra is in debt of Rs 4,71,000 crore. Along with it, there is a debt of Rs 2 lakh which was taken from the corporation. So, in total, the state is in debt of Rs 6.71 lakh crore. This is why the Fadnavis government should discuss to see how much funding is available." He further said, "The Central Government has received several letters demanding Rs 14,000 crore for the State of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis government has put the state in so much debt which no one has seen ever in history."

Read: Sharad Pawar silent on whether Ajit will become deputy CM

Read: Sharad Kelkar reveals why he would not be doing daily soaps anymore

Devendra Fadnavis slams Maha Vikas Aghadi

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis earlier while addressing the media in Nagpur, claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had betrayed the farmers. He referred to the promise made by the Shiv Sena to pay each distressed farmer Rs.25,000 per hectare. He also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of blaming the Centre to hide its own failures. Moreover, he mentioned that Finance Minister Jayant Patil’s response to providing relief to the farmers was unsatisfactory.

Read: Maharashtra should also refuse CAA implementation: Sharad Pawar

Read: Maharashtra govt's farm loan waiver scheme won't help much: Darekar