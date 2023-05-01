Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Shirt Tag Helps GRP Identify Man's Body, Trace Family

A tag of a tailoring shop helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) trace the family of a 57-year-old man who died of natural causes on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district last month, an official said on Monday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


A tag of a tailoring shop helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) trace the family of a 57-year-old man who died of natural causes on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district last month, an official said on Monday.

A passenger, who had boarded a local train in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, died during the journey on April 23, senior inspector Archana Dusana of Dombivili GRP said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, she said.

While trying to ascertain the deceased man's identity, the police came across a tag of a tailoring shop on his shirt and traced it to an establishment in Vangani, she said.

The deceased was identified as Mehboob Nasir Shaikh, the official said, adding that his family was traced and his last rites were conducted on Sunday.

READ | West Bengal: TMC activist dead, 25 injured in lightning strikes during rally in Bankura
READ | West Bengal: Lightining strikes during rally in Bankura district, TMC activist dead 25 injured
READ | At least 18 dead, dozens injured in Mexico tourist bus mishap
READ | China's two crew member dead, 18 rescued as vessels collide near Corregidor Island
READ | 85-year-old woman declared dead on paper, struggles to receive pension

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT