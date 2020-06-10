Maharashtra: Spectators Baffled As Lonar Lake Changes Colour

Forest officials and netizens were left puzzled when water in Maharashtra's famous Lonar crater lake in Buldhana district turned red from its usual greenish tinge. Visuals circulating on social media quickly sparked concerns and many theories were floated. Later, an official said the forest department has been asked to collect the sample of the water and dig out the reason behind the changing colour of the lake.

“Since the past two-three days, the colour of the lake’s water seems to have changed colour. Forest department has been asked to collect a sample for analysis and find out the reason,” Lonar tehsildar Saifan Nadaf told news agency ANI.

The waters of Lonar Crater Lake at Buldhana have turned reddish pink ... Phenomenal lake ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t7C6mhDCkg — Meera Cumarie (@girlsgotnoname) June 10, 2020

Today the Lonar crater Lake turned Pink..



Me :- Yeh Strawberry flavour kisne mila diya be?!😬 pic.twitter.com/10QIDJ5VeU — Saurabh (@SarcasmicRayy) June 10, 2020

READ | Video Captures Passenger Plane Getting Struck By Three Lightning Bolts At Once

A local media report suggested that the probable reason behind the change of the water's colour could be due to the growth of Halobacteria and fungus Salina. Also, a possible factor is weather change caused by the cyclonic formation and lowering of Lonar Lake's water level. Though, only experts in the field can get the correct reason

READ | ‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic

Lonar Lake

A natural wonder, the Lonar Lake was formed around 52,000 years ago when a meteor weighing two million tonnes hit the Earth at a speed of 90,000 kmph and is the world's only saltwater lake in basaltic rock. The lake is 1.8 km in diameter and is about 137 m below the level of the crater rim. A small freshwater stream drains into the lake. Due to evaporite effects, the lake is mineral-rich and salty and sodium and potassium salts are extracted from it.

READ | African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"

READ | Cat's Reaction On Tasting Ice Cream For The First Time Leaves Internet Divided