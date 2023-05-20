Maharashtra: Teenager Beaten Up, Paraded After Objecting To Social Media Post; 12 Arrested

Two days ago, the victim, who works as a delivery boy for a food delivery firm, came across some posts about Buddha Purnima celebration on Instagram which he found objectionable.

When he asked those who had uploaded the posts to delete them, there was a heated exchange, said an official of Khadakpada police station.

Next day, a group of people barged into the outlet where he worked, took him to a jungle in Vadavali-Atali area, stripped him and assaulted him and later paraded him on the road, police said.

They also uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

After the youth filed a complaint, police registered a case of assault under IPC section 323 and also the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested 12 persons.

Further probe is on, the official said.