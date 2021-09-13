Maharashtra: Temples In Nashik Submerge As River Godavari Overflows Due To Heavy Rains

Several temples across the district of Nashik have been submerged underwater due to the heavy rains pouring down in the region. The water level has been constantly rising in the Godavari River as the continuous rainfall led to the overflowing riverbanks has affected the Nashik district on Monday. The torrential rain has disrupted normal life and caused a flood-like situation in Nashik, bringing life to a standstill.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Temples were submerged in Nashik as the river Godavari was overflowing due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/3wvpSDI6A0 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai released a statement on Sunday, September 12, saying, "With the formation of a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal & adj. Odisha coast and its expected west-northward movement, Monsoon active over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra." The India Meteorological Department also predicted that due to the formation of depression, several regions of Maharashtra will be experiencing heavy rainfall today.

The India Meteorological Department also predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city of Mumbai and its suburban areas. There was even a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city today. In the last 24 hours, Central Mumbai has received an average rainfall of 67.85 mm. Whereas, eastern and western suburbs received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rainfall, respectively.

As most areas of the country are predicted to experience some rainfall in the next few days, Nashik City has been adversely affected by the continuous showers that had been pouring down at different parts of the city and district since Thursday. However, the rainfall became steady on Saturday night. The city received 6mm average rainfall on Friday itself and in the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning, it received an average rainfall of 9 mm. As the rainfall slightly receded, the district received around 6mm of rainfall for the next 24 hours before it again started raining heavily. The continuous rainfall has caused damage to several infrastructures like causing damage to the roads, which are now filled with potholes. The Nashik Municipal Corporation officials released a statement saying that they have started filling these potholes with the murrum as a temporary measure and they will properly repair the roads once the rainfalls stop.

(With ANI inputs)