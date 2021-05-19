Maharashtra: Thane Crime Branch Seizes Massive Cache Of Explosives; One Arrested

The Thane Crime Branch on Tuesday has recovered a huge cache of explosives from Bhiwandi. According to reports, the police raided a building after receiving a tip-off and recovered the explosives. The recovered cache of 63 boxes contains 12000 gelatin sticks and 3007 electric detonators. The explosives were recovered from the premises of a firm dealing in building materials and undertaking quarry contracts.

The Crime Branch's Unit 1 and Unit 2 conducted a joint operation in Bhiwandi's Karivali area. Following the raid, the police also arrested a contractor named Gurunath Mhatre. "Gurunath Mhatre had kept the gelatin sticks and detonators illegally. It was very risky. Our team has arrested him after they conducted a raid. This was a successful operation by the Crime Branch," said Lakshmikant Patil, DCP, Thane Crime Branch.

In addition, the accused did not have any legal document or paperwork which would have justified his possession of the gelatin sticks and the detonators. Following his arrest, Mhatre was produced before the Bhiwandi Court and further proceedings were still going on. In addition, he was being questioned by the police regarding his possession of the explosives. It should be noted that some companies are allowed to possess gelatin sticks with permission. However, the accused arrested from the Bhiwandi raid did not have any permission. Mhatre has been remanded to police custody till May 22.