Maharashtra: Thane District Sees 94 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

With the addition of 94 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,68,356, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one more COVID-19 patient, the death toll in the district rose to 11,572. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,437 while the overall death toll stood at 3,292, an official from Palghar said.

