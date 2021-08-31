Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Thane Officer Attacked During Anti-encroachment Drive, FIR Registered

Assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation suffered severe injuries after being allegedly attacked by a hawker during anti-encroach drive

Written By
Vidyashree S
Thane

Credit: ANI


An assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation was injured after being attacked by a vegetable vendor during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, 30 August. Police informed that assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers after being attacked with a knife. 

Police said, "A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers".

Police added that Pimple's bodyguard also suffered injuries in the attack. According to eyewitnesses, the accused, identified as Amar Yadav, later threatened to commit suicide but was caught by police.

FIR lodged, accused arrested   

A Kasarvadavli police station official informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused, Amar Yadav, has been arrested. Further investigations were underway.

Kiran Khairnar, Senior Police Inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, said, “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for attempted murder, assaulting and deterring a public servant while performing duty. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday.”

READ | Maharashtra: Village in Latur district gets free Wi-Fi, 12 audio systems installed

Saying that the attack will intensify the Thane Municipal Corporation's efforts against encroachment, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Hirwade said, “The Thane civic administration is not scared of such cowardly attacks on its officials by encroachers. Rather, it will intensify the action against such illegal hackers and builders. We generally carry our own as well as police security while carrying out such drives. In future, if needed we will ask for more security force."

READ | Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar blames BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatras for rising COVID cases

BJP attacks Maharashtra government 

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted, "An annoying incident took place in Thane today when a peddler broke three fingers by attacking Thane Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple. Is there a rule of law in the state? Is there a thing called government left? Maharashtra has never had such a mess of law and order! (sic)"

READ | ED summons Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab in Money Laundering Case

BPJ leader Chitra Wagh, too, slammed the Maharastra government and shared a video clip of the incident. BJP leaders in the state have accused the Maharashtra government of failing to ensure law and order.

READ | Delhi Police arrest arms supplier supplying to Khalistani terrorists from Maharashtra

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: @ANI/TWITTER)

READ | Devendra Fadnavis urges Maharashtra CM to intervene and resolve financial crisis of MSRTC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND