Maharashtra: Thane Officer Attacked During Anti-encroachment Drive, FIR Registered

An assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation was injured after being attacked by a vegetable vendor during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, 30 August. Police informed that assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers after being attacked with a knife.

Police said, "A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers".

Police added that Pimple's bodyguard also suffered injuries in the attack. According to eyewitnesses, the accused, identified as Amar Yadav, later threatened to commit suicide but was caught by police.

Maharashtra: A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an asst municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers. FIR registered, accused arrested. Her bodyguard was also injured. pic.twitter.com/J43P5AQSJy — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

FIR lodged, accused arrested

A Kasarvadavli police station official informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused, Amar Yadav, has been arrested. Further investigations were underway.

Kiran Khairnar, Senior Police Inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, said, “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for attempted murder, assaulting and deterring a public servant while performing duty. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday.”

Saying that the attack will intensify the Thane Municipal Corporation's efforts against encroachment, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Hirwade said, “The Thane civic administration is not scared of such cowardly attacks on its officials by encroachers. Rather, it will intensify the action against such illegal hackers and builders. We generally carry our own as well as police security while carrying out such drives. In future, if needed we will ask for more security force."

BJP attacks Maharashtra government

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted, "An annoying incident took place in Thane today when a peddler broke three fingers by attacking Thane Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple. Is there a rule of law in the state? Is there a thing called government left? Maharashtra has never had such a mess of law and order! (sic)"

BPJ leader Chitra Wagh, too, slammed the Maharastra government and shared a video clip of the incident. BJP leaders in the state have accused the Maharashtra government of failing to ensure law and order.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: @ANI/TWITTER)