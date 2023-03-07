Maharashtra: Two burglars held; cops hope to crack multiple cases in Thane district

Two men were arrested by police in Thane district of Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in multiple burglaries in the district, an official said.

The modus operandi of the duo was to target medical shops at night hours. The duo, addicted to drugs, also used to steal medicines from shops.

Police recovered gold jewellery, silver articles, and cash- cumulatively worth Rs 21.94 lakh, from them, the official said.

Prima facie, the duo was involved in house breakings in Dombivali and nearby areas in Thane district.

Multiple cases of theft are also pending against them in various police stations in Mumbai.

Further investigation is underway.