Maharashtra: Two Drown In River In Badlapur

Two men drowned in a river in Badlapur city in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Shutterstock


The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Siddhesh Sawant (18) was bathing in the Asnoli river. He failed to gauge the depth of the water and started drowning when a 36-year-old man jumped into the water to save the former. However, both of them drowned.

The bodies were fished out by local people.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

