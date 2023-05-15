Maharashtra: Two Drown In River In Badlapur

Two men drowned in a river in Badlapur city in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Siddhesh Sawant (18) was bathing in the Asnoli river. He failed to gauge the depth of the water and started drowning when a 36-year-old man jumped into the water to save the former. However, both of them drowned.

The bodies were fished out by local people.

A case of accidental death has been registered.