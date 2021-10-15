Maharashtra: Two Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Dahanu, Nobody Hurt

Two shops were completely gutted in a major fire that broke out in a shopping complex located in the main market area of Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the wee hours of Friday, a police official said. Nobody was injured in the blaze, he said. The fire erupted around 1.30 am at the shopping complex near Dahanu Road railway station, he said.

"A medical shop and a cloth centre were gutted in the blaze. Three fire engines of the Dahanu Municipal Council were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flames after six hours of efforts," the police official said, adding that the cooling operation was currently underway. The fire was triggered apparently due to a short circuit, but its exact cause would be known after a probe, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)