Maharashtra: Two Women Doctors Get Engaged In Nagpur, All Set To Get Married In Goa

Nagpur-based two women doctors have recently opened up about their relationship and have also held a ring ceremony last week. They are planning a Goa wedding

Nikita Bishay
Maharashtra

After Telangana, a same-sex couple from Maharashtra is all set to have a wedding soon. Two Nagpur-based women have recently opened up about their relationship and have also held a ring ceremony last week. The women who are doctors by profession are planning a wedding in Goa. Speaking to news agency ANI, they also spoke about their experiences while opening up to their families. 

One of the women, Dr Paromita Mukherjee said, "My father knew about my sexual orientation since 2013. When I told my mother recently, she was shocked. But later she agreed because she wants me to be happy." Similarly, Surbhi Mitra also said that she never faced any kind of opposition concerning her sexual orientation from her family. "In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy. I'm a psychiatrist and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn't take a stand for themselves", she added. 

The couple had a 'committed ring ceremony' last week. Marking their relationship as a 'lifetime commitment', the two took vows to spend their life together as a couple. 

Gay couple gets married in Hyderabad

Breaking societal stereotypes, same-sex couples have been coming forward accepting their relationships in front of the world. In a recent from Telangana, a gay couple got hitched in a grand manner. The couple, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang got married in a private ceremony in December 2021 in Hyderabad. Well, that's not it. Their wedding was officiated by Sophia David, a trans woman.

Also, becoming the first same-sex couple to get married in Telangana, the beautiful pictures from their wedding went viral over the internet. While Supriyo works in the hospitality industry, his partner Abhay Dang is an IT professional. The duo has been living together since 2012 after they fell in love through a dating app. They are being termed as the 'first gay couple of Telangana' and the first to formalise their relationship in the state, in this manner. 

The couple has been in a relationship for close to 10 years. The duo took the next step in their relationship by participating in rituals as per traditional customs. The duo got married over a two-day event at a Hyderabad resort on December 17 and 18.

