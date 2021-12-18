Maharashtra Uses Drones To Deliver COVID Vaccines For Tribals In Palghar's Remote Village

In a first of its kind attempt, the Maharashtra Public Health Department along with the Palghar district administration have delivered COVID-19 vaccines to a tribal-dominated Palghar district on Thursday via drones. The vaccine drive, which was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary of Health Dr Pradeep Vyas, went through a lot of uneven terrain to deliver the vaccines to the Zaat village in just 9.5 minutes.

Speaking on the same, District Collector Dr Manik Gursal who also coordinated in the experimental trial, said that it was carried out successfully and is probably the first of its kind in the state, covering 20 km.

According to a release issued by the district administration on Friday, it informed that a batch of 300 COVID-19 vaccines were transferred from Jawhar to Zaat village, and delivered to the local public health centre. "The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes", it added.

Also, district health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, lauding the private entities, said that this would not have been possible without the help of those who came forward to help.

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people", he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CMO on its official Twitter handle congratulated the officials and staff of the public health department and the Palghar district administration for carrying out the successful experiment.

I congratulate the officials and staff of the Public Health Department and the Palghar District Administration for successfully making vaccines available to remote areas of Palghar through drones. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 17, 2021

This came in the view of the awareness programs being conducted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for drone usage keeping in mind the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a drone-manufacturing hub by 2030.

Maharashtra COVID-19

While Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases with 40 patients, it also reported 902 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 66,47,840.

The highest number of Omicron patients have been detected in the Pune district as many patients in the district have had a history of international visits. According to the data released by the Maharashtra government, 6,00,365 people were vaccinated in 10,152 sessions on December 17, taking the total inoculation numbers to 12,71,41,475 as of December 18.

Image: Unsplash/PTI