Maharashtra: Water Park Revamped Into Flower Park In Nashik With 6 Lakh+ Flowering Plants

In Nashik, Maharashtra, a water park has been transformed into a floral park. It contains over 6 lakh colourful flowering plants. "We open from November 1 to March. Since water parks are shut across the country we converted this into a flower park," said Shashikant Jadhav, the owner.

The Flower Park has 25,000 square metres, according to their official website. Scented flowers are draped over ten massive heart structures. Flowers have been placed on the rides at the waterpark. 3 colossal peacocks, each with a 20- to 30-foot-long tail are fully covered in flowers. There are over 30 Selfie Points in various shapes and sizes, including Triple Hearts-Big Rectangle Shape Selfie Points, and so on. All of them are flower-covered. Flower Houses, Flower Cars, Flower/Grass Covered Elephants, Horses, and other floral-themed items are available as well.

Guests are required to undergo temperature checks before entering the venue for safety reasons. Hand sanitisers are available throughout the venue for people to use. The daily capacity has been drastically decreased and closely controlled by the employees. In addition, social distancing must be maintained throughout the arena. At various spots throughout the park, markings and signage will be put to assist visitors in finding their way around. All staff members are well-trained in accordance with the new required practices and will be accessible to assist guests. Inside the garden, professional cameras and drones are not permitted. Balls, scooters, bicycles, hoverboards, and pets are all prohibited.

Other flower parks in India

Other well-known flower gardens in India include Kashmir's Shalimar Flower Garden, Chandigarh's Nek Chand Rock Garden, Bangalore's Lal Bagh, and Delhi's Lodhi Garden. Shalimar Flower Garden is located on the shores of Dal Lake in Kashmir and is considered one of India's most famous flower gardens. The Mughal emperor Jahangir developed the garden for his wife Nur Jahan, and it is noted for its Gulmohar trees and roses. Lal Bagh, a well-known botanical park in South Bengaluru, is a close contender. It is India's largest collection of tropical plants, and it spans over 240 acres in the heart of the city. It is home to 1,854 plant species.

(IMAGE: Twitter - ANI)