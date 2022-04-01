Maharashtra: Woman Held For Bid To Push Teenage Girl Into Flesh Trade; Minor Rescued

Police have arrested a woman from Mira Road locality in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly trying to push a 16-year-old girl into flesh trade, an official said on Friday. The arrest was made by the anti human trafficking cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Wednesday evening, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials laid a trap near a rickshaw stand on Wednesday evening and spotted the woman agent, Kajal Chandan, arrive with the victim girl. She was caught while striking a deal with the customer and accepting Rs 16,000 from him in exchange of the minor, the police said in a release.

The girl was rescued and sent to a children's home, police said. The offence against the woman was registered at Naya Nagar police station under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

