Maharashtra: Woman Kills Husband After Quarrel; Arrested

A 35-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her husband to death after a domestic row in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the couple's home in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town here on Sunday night, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The woman was arrested in the wee hours of Monday, he said. The 38-year-old victim, who worked as a labourer, was a habitual drinker and the couple used to have frequent tiffs over petty issues. They again had a quarrel on Sunday night following which the woman allegedly strangulated her husband to death with a rope, the official said.

Their neighbours alerted the police around midnight. The police then rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said. The woman was later arrested and a case was registered against her under relevant sections, he added.

