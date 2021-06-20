Maharashtra: Woman Lying Near Railway Tracks Survives Suicide Attempt As Train Passes

A miraculous event was reported by a police officer on Saturday regarding a woman who tried committing suicide, but life gave her another chance. The incident occurred at the Badlapur Railway Station in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 30-year-old woman was reported to be lying beside the railway tracks trying to take her own life. However, the train passed by the platform leaving the woman completely unharmed.

The police officer noted that based on initial reports, the woman was a mother of a three-year-old and was mentally unstable.

Walmik Shardul, Kalyan GRP inspector, speaking about the shocking incident said, "The woman lied down near the railway tracks below the platform of the Badlapur railway station on Friday morning. At 9:30 am, Udyan Express passed the platform, but the woman survived without a scratch. When the train guard noticed the woman, the train was halted just before the last bogie was passing the tracks"

Adding to the surprising quotient of the event, the GRP inspector said that the woman was saved completely because of her sheer luck. He also informed that following the incident, the woman was reunited with her family members

The woman's mother also spoke to the reporters post the event, she informed that her daughter left the house on Friday morning without informing anyone.

Inputs with PTI

Image Source- PTI/Representative Image