Maharashtra Woman Thrilled At Getting Tomatoes As A Birthday Gift

The price of tomatoes are at an absurd high across the country, and in the state of Maharashtra too, tomatoes are being sold at rates of Rs 140 per kg and above. Though the price of tomatoes varies depending on market dynamics, the current going rate of Rs. 140-180, is so high that it has precipitated quirky stories emerging from unexpected places.

In one such, a woman named Sonam Borse, a local of Kochadi in Kalyan area, celebrated her birthday on 5th July along with her relatives at her house. Sonam was happy to see that she had been gifted tomatoes - no doubt for a king's ransom - on her special day.

'Happy that I got tomatoes as a gift,' says Mumbaikar

Sonam Borse said "I have received several gifts on my birthday but I am very happy with one of the unique gifts that was given by my brother, uncle, and aunt. They gifted me Tomatoes. My brother has gifted me 2.15 kg of tomato whereas my uncle and aunt have gifted me 1 kg of tomato each. I was delighted after receiving this gift."

Mahararashtra also at mercy of Tomato price rise

Tomatoes are supplied from Nashik, Junnar, and Pune across Maharashtra. The prices are said to be at a peak at the moment due to the untimely rains and the recent cyclone Biparjoy. While the cyclone itself didn't have much of an impact in Maharashtra, the unseasonal rains did harm to the Maharashtra tomato crop which is one of the resons the prices are high.