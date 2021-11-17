Maharashtra's Shirdi Temple Allows 10,000 Devotees Per Day As COVID Cases Decline

As per an official order, the Ahmednagar district government has decided to allow 10,000 worshippers, who have offline passes, per day to see Saibaba at the famous Shirdi shrine, as the number of COVID-19 cases started dipping. The district administration had issued an order on October 6 allowing 15,000 devotees with online permits to take darshan per day, however, because of the decline in cases, authorities received a proposal to allow more devotees with offline passes to take darshan.

As long as the online booking for 15,000 devotees continues, a total of 25,000 devotees will be able to see Saibaba every day. The official order issued by Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale read, "As per the decision, taken in a meeting, the Saibaba Temple Trust has been permitted to allow 10,000 devotees on daily basis through the offline system while following all the COVID-19 norms".

The temple trust will be required to certify that it would adhere to all COVID-19 requirements imposed by the administration and the Maharashtra government, the order stressed. Lakhs of devotees used to visit Shirdi every day before the pandemic. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has announced that it will open counters in Shirdi to distribute free offline passes to devotees who show their Aadhaar cards.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 infections is still under 1,000 per day. According to the health department, the state recorded 886 Coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total to 66,25,872 and the death toll to 1,40,636. The state now has 11,847 active cases after 948 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 64,69,739 individuals.

People in-home quarantine numbered 99,859, while those in institutional quarantine numbered 1,024. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 97.64%, with a death rate of 2.12%. The number of tests in Maharashtra increased to 6,41,55,107 after 1,02,888 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. In the last 24 hours, seven districts and seven civic bodies have not reported any new COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

