Major Fire Breaks Out At A Godown In Mumbai's Goregoan Area, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out in a tyre godown in the Khadakpada area in the suburban Goregaon in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per the initial reports, the fire broke out in the factory at 7 pm, after which fire brigade was contacted around 7.20 pm and eight fire engines rushed to the spot. It was first described as 'level two fire' but later on it was upgraded to 'level three'.

At present, 12 fire engines are present at the site and are trying to bring the situation under control. The rescue work is also going on, though so far, no one has been found injured, as per the civic authorities.

There is also a Co-operative society near the affected area, the residents of which have been alerted and asked to vacate the building.

The primary focus of the police and the fire brigade is to bring the fire under control, and rescue the people if there are any, trapped inside. Once this is done, only then the police will start with the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, informed sources.

Fire at a film set

In February, a fire was reported at a film set in the same area. As soon as the news broke out, eight fire tenders and six water tankers had rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It was also a 'level two fire'.

No injuries were reported, as the set was not functional when the fire broke out. Initial reports suggested that the fire was triggered by a short circuit.