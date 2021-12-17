Major Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Narela; No Casualty

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Friday, officials said.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.27 pm. A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The factory comprises four floors, including basement and ground. There was no report of any casualty, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)