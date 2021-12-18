Major fire breaks out at Narela factory; no casualty

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Friday, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received around 2.30 pm, and a total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, they said.

The factory has four floors, including a basement. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control around 9 pm, they added. PTI NIT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)