Major Fire Breaks Out At Shoe Shoe Shop In Rajouri Garden; No One Harmed In The Incident

A major fire broke out at a shoe shop in Rajouri Garden in Delhi on Wednesday. As many as 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. No injuries have been reported in the incident in which the adjoining perfume shop was also gutted. The fire broke out at the shoe shop in Rajouri Garden J Block main market on Wednesday evening at 6:49 pm.

'We will soon control the situation'

No injuries have been reported in the incident. A fire department official Rajesh Panwar said that the call regarding the fire in a shoe shop named Shu Vila at Rajouri garden market area was received at 6:49 pm after which more than 27 fire tenders were pressed into service. This is a congested market and our fire-fighting operation is underway, he said. According to Rajesh, no one sustained injuries as the fire tenders reached immediately. He added, "We will soon control the situation, our officers and firemen are on the job."

