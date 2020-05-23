WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Visits CSEC Office To Take Stock Of Restoration Of Power Supply

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office in Kolkata to take stock of restoration of power supply in the city that was battered by Cyclone Amphan on Wednesday. CESC, a private-run company supplies electricity in Kolkata. The CM said that she spoke to senior CESC officials and asked them to solve the issue immediately so that people get relief. Earlier in the day, the CM was met with locals agitated by the lack of power supply in the city, two days after the storm.