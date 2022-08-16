Man Accused Of Making Threat Calls To Mukesh Ambani Sent To Police Custody Till August 20

A day after a 56-year-old jeweller was arrested for issuing threats to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, a Mumbai court has sent the accused to police custody till August 20. The DB Marg Police presented the accused before the court today (August 16) after a complaint was lodged by the Reliance Foundation.

On Monday, pursuant to the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 506(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after threat calls were made to Mukesh Ambani and his family. The threat calls were received at the Reliance Foundation Hospital. A total of nine threat calls were allegedly made on the number of Mumbai's Girgaon-based hospital. All calls were made from the same number.

56-year-old jeweller arrested for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani

A man named Bishnu Vidu Bhowmik, 56, who is a resident of Borivali West was arrested from the Dahisar area in connection with the threat calls, a police official told PTI. He runs a jewellery shop in south Mumbai. As per the preliminary investigation, the Police said that Bhoumik was a repeat offender who had made similar calls in the past.

In a statement thereafter made by Neelotpal, DCP Zone 2, said, "Mumbai Police arrested the caller namely Bishnu Vidu Bhowmik, aged 56, and registered an FIR u/s 506 (2) of IPC. He made nine calls between 10:39 am and 12:04 pm from his personal phone on eight different numbers. He is a resident of Borivali West", ANI reported.

The security outside Antilia, the private residence of the Ambanis has been increased following the threat call.

Notably, this is not an isolated case. Last year, a Scorpio laden with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found parked near Antilia. The man to whom the police traced the vehicle had reported it stolen eight days before the Antilia incident. In less than a week, his body is found floating in a creek outside Mumbai. Investigation of the Antilia incident has now been taken over by the NIA; the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) continues to investigate the murder and the vehicle’s theft.

(Image: PTI)