Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Dec 30 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl, police here said on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused, Sahil (19), on Wednesday with the help of CCTV footage and rescued the girl from his captivity, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ravi Kumar Saini said.

The girl told the police that the accused had taken her with him and sexually assaulted her.

Sahil has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand. PTI COR ALM VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)