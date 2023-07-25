Man Arrested For Pasting Fake Entry Pass On Car To Enter Vidhan Bhavan In UP’s Saharanpur

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A man has been arrested for pasting a fake pass on his car to enter the Vidhan Bhavan in Saharanpur, a police official said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Monday said that during patrolling in Fatehpur police station area on Sunday night, police stopped a car owned by Shakti Rana, on which a fake pass for entry into UP Vidhan Bhavan was pasted.
The vehicle also had a hooter on it, he said.
Rana has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized, Jain said.
He added that a case has been registered against him in this regard.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)