Man Arrested For Strangling Brother-in-law In Gurugram

A suspended railways clerk was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly strangling his 66-year-old brother-in-law, police here said.

Nirbhay Singh was found dead in his car on Thursday night, they said.

The accused, identified as Bharat, was taken into custody after a complaint from the family members of the deceased, they said.

The deceased was a resident of South City-1, and earlier ran a business in Qatar, police said, adding that he had settled in Gurugram only a few years ago.

According to his wife, Singh had gone out to meet a relative at 6.30 pm Thursday but did not return till late night.

"When he did not return till late, my daughter-in-law told me that he had gone to drop his brother-in-law Bharat to the metro station.

“When I called my husband, he said he was with Bharat and will return soon. But after sometime when I contacted him again my husband did not answer his phone,” she said in her complaint, according to police.

She said she then called Bharat, who told her her husband had left for home ten minutes ago.

“But after some time I located my husband's car near our home and found him lying on the front seat of the car. I suspect my husband was strangled by Bharat,” the woman told police.

The family rushed Singh to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and police was informed.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Bharat under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 Police Station on Friday.

“We are questioning Bharat and have taken him on three days’ police remand. The motive is yet to be ascertained as the accused is changing his statements. A probe is on and picture will be cleared soon,” said ASI Surender Kumar, the investigating officer.

