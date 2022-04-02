Man arrested for strangulating sister to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was strangulated to death on Saturday allegedly by her brother following a quarrel over some domestic issue in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The body of the woman, with a strangulation mark on her neck, was found in a room. The accused, Vikash, has been arrested, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased and her brother were drug addicts. A quarrel had broken out between them over some domestic issue on Saturday leading to Vikash killing his sister, said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). The accused was nabbed from the spot and he has confessed to killing his sister, she said, adding a case of murder has been registered. PTI AMP NSD NSD

