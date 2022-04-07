Man Arrested For Vandalism In Jagannath Temple; Says 'people Making Profits Using Prasad'

A 30-year-old man was detained on Wednesday in connection with vandalism at the Jagannath temple's kitchen, according to a senior police official. J Mohapatra, a resident of Khurda district's Begunia region in Odisha, was detained at Puri-Khurda Road on Tuesday night, according to the police, who added that he confessed to his crime.

According to Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) K V Singh, during preliminary interrogation, the accused disclosed that he vandalised the "chulhas" (earthen ovens) because he "was concerned over the commercialisation of Mahaprasad" at the Puri temple. Mohapatra was arrested and sent to a court in Puri, where he was sent to detention for 14 days.

On Sunday morning, over 40 "chulhas", or earthen ovens, used to cook "Mahaprasad" in the temple's kitchen, were found vandalised. As he was being led to the court, the accused informed reporters that he alone was responsible for the damage. He said, "There was no pressure on me, and nobody assisted me." The accused also maintained that he would frequently visit the Jagannath temple to clean its premises.

"I felt uneasy about the manner in which the Lord's Mahaprasad is being commercialised. Devotees are not getting prasad and some people are making profits out of it," he said.

While speaking to the reporters, the accused informed about the damages he has caused. When asked how many 'chulhas' did he damage, the accused said, "I have not counted. It could be 30 to 40. I just entered the temple kitchen out of curiosity and cleaned it. Later, as I found food grains lying wasted in the kitchen, it upset me. In a spur of the moment, I vandalised the chulhas."

Mohapatra's parents, on the other hand, maintain that he was not engaged in the incident. They said that their son frequently visits the Jagannath temple in Puri, and he would spend several hours cleaning the premises.

"He is a God-fearing person. He cannot do any such thing," his mother said while speaking with reporters.

Identifying the accused was a challenge: Police

The Puri SP, K V Singh said that there was no CCTV fitted inside the kitchen. He further claimed that identifying the accused was a challenge for the police. The accused was identified from CCTV footage gathered from the temple premises, he said. According to him, four security men stationed at the temple were seen on CCTV footage driving him away following the incident.

'Accused acted alone'

According to Singh, the accused said during interrogation that after leaving the temple, he had a dip in the sea before taking a train to Jatni in Odisha.

"It can only be determined by professionals," the SP responded when asked about the accused person's mental health.

"In this case, we're also speaking with his family members. Prima facie it appears that the accused acted alone," SP K V Singh said.

