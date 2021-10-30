Man arrested with firearms, four hand grenades in Punjab's Fazilka

Fazilka (Punjab), Oct 30 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered some weapons and four hand grenades from him in Fazilka district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hamanbir Singh Gill said that acting on a tipoff, the accused was arrested near Arni Wala Road here.

The SSP said the accused has been identified as Ravinder Mohan alias Gora, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana.

"The accused was booked in a brawl case following which he was sent to Mohali jail where he came in contact with gangster Ashish who was lodged there then. Ashish is a member of the Sukhpreet Budha gang which had links with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)," the SSP claimed.

"Ashish persuaded Gora to bring the consignment of firearms which was to be sent from the Pakistani side. When released from jail, Gora picked up the consignment from the designated place. However, he was nabbed," the police officer said.

He said two pistols with four magazines and 47 rounds, and four hand grenades were recovered from him.

Besides, Rs 50,000 in cash has been seized.

The SSP said during preliminary investigation, the names of one Hardeep Singh, a resident of Canada, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Bhullar and Rinku have surfaced.

"All of these accused have criminal records and they have been involved in anti-national activities,” the SSP said, adding that gangster Ashish would be brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail for further investigation in the matter. PTI COR CHS SMN SMN

