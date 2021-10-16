Man attempts suicide after harassment by money lender

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after being harassed by a loan shark in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Saturday.

Sanjay Bajaj, a commission agent at a ‘sabzi mandi’, had borrowed money at interest from Ashok and the two had a dispute over the interest rate, they said.

Bajaj attempted suicide on Friday and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, locals blocked the Saharanpur highway in protest against the loan shark.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh reached there along with other officers and pacified the protesters and restored the traffic. PTI COR MGA MGA

