Man Beaten To Death For Affair With Divorced Woman In Jaipur

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district for having a relationship with a divorced woman, police said on Friday.

A video that showed the victim being attacked by a few people with sticks, was also circulated on social media, according to police.

Jagdish, a resident of Prempura in Pilibanga, was thrashed by a few people, including, the woman's ex-husband, Mukesh.

Mukesh confronted Jagdish, also divorced, when he went to meet his children and found Jagdish with his ex-wife on Thursday.

Furious, he called a few of his friends and took Jagdish to an open field where he was beaten with sticks.

“They took him to an open field and hit him with sticks. A video of the incident was also shot. After thrashing him badly, they took him to his home on a motorcycle from Suratgarh to Pilibanga and left him there,” police said.

Jagdish died at home.

Police detained Mukesh and another person accused in the case, from Suratgarh Thursday night after a complaint was filed.

A search for other culprits is on.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)