Man beaten to death over old rivalry in UP, 2 arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A person was beaten to death by two men over old enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, following which the accused were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar, a lineman in the electricity department, was beaten up by the two accused with sticks and bricks near Bahavari village leading to his death, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Yashpal Singh said.

During investigation, Harendra and Bhura confessed to killing Kumar over an old rivalry, the SHO said.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the police team. PTI COR CJ NSD NSD

