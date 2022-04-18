Man buried alive, 2 injured in Rajasthan as explosives go off

Kota (Raj), Apr 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was buried alive and two others injured on Monday when a portion of his house in Baran district collapsed after some explosives stored there went off, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Murarilal Dhakad. His wife Saroj and their tenant Rukmini Devi were injured in the incident, Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said.

According to police, seven cartons of explosives, 17 detonators and three firearms, including a .315 bore rifle, and live cartridges were seized from the house in Deori village in the district.

Giving more details of the incident, Meena said a portion of the single storey house collapsed at around 5.45 am after illegally stored explosives there went off.

"The house owner (Dhakad) was buried alive in the incident. The two injured women are being treated at a government hospital in Baran," he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the officer said.

He added that beat officer of the area and police check post in-charge have been suspended over dereliction of duty.

PTI CORR SRY

