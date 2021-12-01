Last Updated:

Man Caught Will Illegal Arms, Ammunition In Bengal

Press Trust Of India

Malda (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) The police on Tuesday seized illegal firearms and ammunition from a man in West Bengal's Malda district and arrested him, an officer said.

Three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines, 20 rounds of 7 mm ammunition and a pipe gun were seized from him.

Based on a specific tip-off, the man was caught at Rajnagar near the Ganga river, the officer said.

The accused is a resident of Kathalbari under the jurisdiction of the Kaliachak police station of the district. PTI CORR SBN NN NN

